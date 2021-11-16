Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger until the weekend

Guy Hagi's Tuesday weather forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:34 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak disturbance over the islands will keep winds light through mid-week, with daytime sea breezes leading to a few showers and cloud build ups over the island interiors, while overnight land breezes lead to decreasing cloudiness and keeping any showers confined to areas near the coast.

Light to moderate trade winds return Thursday and Friday with limited showers focused over the windward slopes.

Increasing trade winds are expected over the weekend into early next week.

The current short period north-northwest swell will continue to lower through Tuesday.

Surf will remain on the small side through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as a mix of short-period north and northwest swells move through the area.

South and east shores will remain small.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

