A few showers will linger into Wednesday but less intense and less cloudy; still isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island

We are expecting a more stable air mass with overall less cloudy and drier weather expected by Wednesday starting with the western end of the state but some pop up showers are possible for the eastern end. Drier conditions are already moving in over Kauai and will spread eastward as the day progresses. An upper level disturbance called a trough (area of low pressure) is still moving through the area, which will enhance showers for Maui County and the Big Island.

Cloudy skies and an elevated chance of rain will remain into tonight before clearing skies and a drier weather pattern sets in Wednesday into Thursday. Light to moderate trade winds return Thursday and Friday with limited showers focused over the windward slopes. Increasing trade winds expected over the weekend. More showers are possible for Hawaii Island this weekend.

Surf is going to be pretty quiet for a few days, as a north-northwest swell lowers and shifts more from the north-northeast, which could bring a small boost for exposed east shores. Other than that, surf will remain small.

