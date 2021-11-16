Of Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill, Hawaii to get at least $2.8 billion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden signed his $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan support Monday, which infuses money into public works projects across the nation.

Hawaii’s senators say the new infrastructure bill will bring at least $2.8 billion in federal funding to Hawaii.

Roughly $1.5 billion is slated to help update Hawaii’s highways with a focus on climate change mitigation in the process.

Some $637 million will go toward a historic investment into the public transportation including buses. Hawaii will also get access to nationwide funds like the $11 billion for restoring coastal habitats.

“Billions of federal dollars are now on their way to Hawai’i to help us improve our buses and public transit systems, fix up our roads and bridges, and create thousands of new jobs across the state,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D) Hawaii, said. “This massive investment will make it safer and easier for Hawai’i families to get around and benefit our local economy for many, many years to come.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono praised the passage of the bill, but said there is more work to be done beyond improving the physical condition of infrastructure.

“We need to do more to make our economy work for everyone. This starts by expanding the Child Tax Credit, making child care affordable and available which will help parents—and in particular, women—get back to work, lowering the cost of health care, and taking decisive, bold steps to confront the growing impact of climate change. That’s exactly what the Build Back Better package will do—and we’re going to pay for this by making sure the biggest corporations and wealthiest individuals actually pay their fair share of taxes,” Hirono said.

Hawaii’s other allowances include:

$339 million for bridge repairs

$246 million for airport improvements

$160 million to improve broadband access for residents and Native Hawaii families across the state

$200.4 million for water infrastructure improvements

$21 million for expansion of electric vehicle charging stations and clean energy transition

Billions of extra dollars are also accessible to the state nationwide for additional projects and causes

