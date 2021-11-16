Tributes
Army, CrimeStoppers send out alert of missing man who may be emotionally distraught

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a missing man who may be emotionally distraught.

Joshua Staples, 39, was last seen leaving his home in the Moanalua area on Monday around 11:30 a.m., according to Honolulu CrimeStoppers. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The U.S. Army initially sent out the alert and said that Staples is known to frequent Ford Island and the North Shore.

He is described as African American and Caucasian, about 6′4″ and 250 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, red footwear, straw hat and black backpack.

If you see him, call CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300 or Fort Shafter military police at (808) 438-7114.

