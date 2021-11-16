Tributes
63 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide; no additional deaths

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases and no additional fatalities on Tuesday.

The latest infections brings the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,948.

With no new fatalities, the death toll remains at 977.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,375 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 33 were on Oahu
  • 14 on Hawaii Island
  • 7 on Maui
  • 4 on Kauai

There were also five residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.2% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.5% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

