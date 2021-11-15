Tributes
Threat of heavy rain to ease, but more showers still likely

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Unsettled weather conditions will continue overnight, and a flood watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the possibility of locally heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will be moving from west to east into Monday, which will enhance a stationary area of clouds and showers over the islands, while a front is forecast to stall and and dissipate near Kauai and Oahu. That will keep showers likely over the state through Tuesday, although the threat of heavy rain should diminish by Monday as the upper disturbance clears the state and the front weakens. Winds will remain rather light all week long, with light easterly winds possible by Tuesday. Bottom line is that weather will remain a bit wet through Tuesday or Wednesday.

In surf, waves will gradually lower on north and west shores through the week. Small east shore waves may get a slight boost Tuesday as the current north-northwest swell shifts and becomes more north-northeast. South shores will remain on the smaller side with only background swells expected.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

The threat of heavy rain will diminish Monday, but showers are still likely statewide.
The threat of heavy rain will diminish Monday, but showers are still likely statewide.
The weakening front could bring localized downpours and isolated thunderstorms.
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The weakening front could bring localized downpours and isolated thunderstorms.
