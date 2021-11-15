Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Blvd. before crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wild sight in Waikiki early Sunday morning as a suspected drunken driver collided with over a dozen parked cars along Ala Wai Boulevard.

HPD says a 34-year-old man struck 17 vehicles around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened on Ala Wai Boulevard between Kalakaua Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Witness video shows the driver speeding down Ala Wai without one of its wheels sending sparks flying behind the vehicle.

The car is then seen ramming into cars parked on the opposite side of the roadway.

EMS officials tell Hawaii News Now that the driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police have not yet arrested the man as the investigation continues.

But cases of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and causing damages to vehicles have been opened.

