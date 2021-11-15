Showers still possible, but flood threat diminishes

Unsettled weather conditions will linger over the state, but more stable weather is expected by Tuesday. Drier conditions are already moving in over Kauai and will spread eastward as the day progresses. An upper level trough is still moving through the area, which will enhance showers for Maui County and the Big Island, but flooding is not expected, and the flood watch has been allowed to expire.

Looking ahead, light winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with a very light background flow from the east-southeast. This could result in afternoon sea breezes with brief pop-up showers for central and interior areas of the islands. Light trade winds are expected to return Thursday and Friday.

Surf is going to be pretty quiet for a few days, as a north-northwest swell lowers and shifts more from the north-northeast, which could bring a small boost for exposed east shores. Other than that, surf will remain small.

