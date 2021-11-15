Tributes
Prosecutor decides not to pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy, federal agent in 2011 fatal shooting

Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Monday that he will not pursue another prosecution of Christopher Deedy, the federal agent who fatally shot a man in Waikiki a decade ago during an altercation inside a Waikiki McDonald’s.

Deedy had been facing a third trial in the case.

But because of prior hung juries, the agent ― who had argued he acted in self-defense ― would have been facing assault charges rather than murder or manslaughter.

“I have made this decision very carefully and after much thought,” Alm said, in a news conference. “This office has had two full chances to convict Christopher Deedy. They were unsuccessful.”

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case and whether the U.S. State Department agent should face a third trial over the fatal shooting in a Waikiki McDonald’s restaurant.

The refusal meant prosecutors could not pursue a manslaughter charge in the case.

But at the time, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said it might pursue an assault charge against Deedy.

The case stems from the fatal 2011 shooting of Kollin Elderts in a Waikiki McDonald’s. Deedy had been in Honolulu providing security for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Deedy’s attorneys had acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said he was drunk and instigated the confrontation.

A 2013 murder trial for Deedy ended in a hung jury. A second jury in 2014 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.

This story will be updated.

