Hawaii reports 95 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total to 85,885

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases and no additional fatalities on Monday.

The latest infections brings the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,885.

With no new fatalities, the death toll remains at 977.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,366 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 33 were on Oahu
  • 25 on Hawaii Island
  • 19 on Kauai
  • 16 on Maui

There were also two residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.2% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.2% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

