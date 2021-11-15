Tributes
Forecast: Scattered showers linger over the state, drier conditions due later in the week

Forecast: Rain easing up, drier conditions on the way
Forecast: Rain easing up, drier conditions on the way
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect slow moving showers, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms over all islands this morning. Improving weather trends with drying conditions will spread slowly from west to east today. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local scale land and sea breezes over each island into next weekend. Mostly fair weather conditions are forecast from Tuesday onward with just brief showers possible, favoring island mountain and interior sections.

Surf along north facing shores will gradually ease through Tuesday as the swell direction shifts out of the north-northeast and lowers. There is a chance for a subtle reinforcement out of the north-northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores may trend up slightly Tuesday through midweek as the north-northwest swell shifts out of the north- northeast.

