Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood watch issued for all islands
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
Lab testing / file image
1 new COVID death reported, death toll at 977; 81 new infections added

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
LIVE: Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
How the Hawaii Theatre survived another challenging period: the pandemic
(Image: Collection of Lowell Angell, from his book Theatres of Hawaii.")
Hawaii Theatre celebrates nearly 100 years of unique history
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
On heels of 100 years, Hawaii Theatre emerges from COVID with another story of survival
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Nov. 15, 2021)