Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Blvd. before crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Witness video showed sparks flying out from under a vehicle moments before a crash in Waikiki early Sunday.
According to EMS officials, they were called out to the scene along Ala Wai Boulevard near Lipe’epe’e Street around 12:30 a.m.
The vehicle was seen zooming down the road before hitting at least two parked vehicle parked along the shoulder. Police responded and opened a traffic investigation.
Authorities say only one person was injured, the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Honolulu police haven’t yet released official details on the crash or additional factors.
This story will be updated.
