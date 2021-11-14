Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Blvd. before crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Witness video showed sparks flying out from under a vehicle moments before a crash in Waikiki early Sunday.

According to EMS officials, they were called out to the scene along Ala Wai Boulevard near Lipe’epe’e Street around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle was seen zooming down the road before hitting at least two parked vehicle parked along the shoulder. Police responded and opened a traffic investigation.

Authorities say only one person was injured, the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Honolulu police haven’t yet released official details on the crash or additional factors.

At least two parked vehicles were damaged in the crash. (Nate Serota)

This story will be updated.

