Rainbow Warriors run out of luck against UNLV, ending chances for bowl game eligibility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was 11 a.m. in Hawaii when the ‘Bows and Rebels kicked off this year’s Island Showdown in the Ninth Island.

The Rebels won the toss, but they chose to defer — that gamble would prove costly.

It was an action packed first quarter, beginning with an opening drive touchdown by the ‘Bows.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro found an open Nick Mardner for a 79 yard touchdown, giving Hawaii an early lead.

On the next drive, linebacker Darius Muasau forces a fumble on the Rebels, but Hawaii’s offense could not capitalize, punting it back to the Rebs.

For the team in red, Caleb Williams was the first to put points on the board, after finding the endzone off a five yard rushing touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Kailua graduate and Rebs quarterback, Cameron Friel, gave up two interceptions, but only amounting to three points off the foot of Matthew Shipley.

Hawaii up 10-7.

It was a quiet second quarter, but a late Cordeiro interception would let UNLV tie things up going into halftime.

Hawaii had momentum after the break, but it was the Running Rebs that got rolling.

UNLV drove all the way down the field on their opening drive, but from there the third quarter was scoreless until the Rebs kicked a field goal to take the lead going into the final 15.

In the fourth, the ‘Bows got another field goal courtesy of Matthew Shipley to keep themselves in the game.

The defense also did their part, blocking a field goal on an ensuing Rebel drive, keeping Hawaii down 13-20 with a little over three minutes left.

Just when the ‘Bows were rolling high, the offense would get stalled again, then the defense gave up a 47 yard rushing touchdown to ultimately put the game on ice.

The ‘Bows ended their chances for bowl game eligibility, with a loss of 13-27 in the Island Showdown.

