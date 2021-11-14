Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
A judge delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, to have...
Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children
Investigators continue their search for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel”...
For months, Isabella’s family wanted to know what happened. Now they’re struggling with why.

Latest News

Before kickoff, a game day rally was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort for UH fans and alumni of...
Despite being away from the islands, Rainbow Warrior fans represent in Vegas
The drive-thru vaccine clinic is located in Aloha Stadium's Kamehameha Parking Lot next to the...
Hundreds of children roll up their sleeves in first drive-thru keiki vaccine clinic
Over 700 families signed up for COVID vaccinations this weekend at Hawaii Pacific Health’s...
Hundreds of families sign up for drive-thru keiki vaccine clinic
It was 11 a.m. in Hawaii when the ‘Bows and Rebels kicked off this year’s Island Showdown in...
Rainbow Warriors lose to UNLV Rebels, ending their chances for bowl game eligibility