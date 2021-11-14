Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man linked to 3 shootings in Baltimore

By WBAL Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:26 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WBAL) - An off-duty police sergeant from Baltimore is being praised for his bravery after he fatally shot a gunman linked to three shootings that left two people dead and another hospitalized.

While an off-duty Baltimore City police sergeant was getting a haircut, a suspect opened fire in a barbershop on O’Donnell Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. A barber was shot and killed, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The sergeant, who was in plain clothes but armed, pulled his gun out and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. Harrison praised the sergeant for showing “great bravery.”

Others, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, say the sergeant protected the others in the barbershop and could have saved even more lives.

“We don’t know what would have happened if he was not able to respond in that way and how many more incidents could’ve happened tonight in Baltimore City,” Scott said.

Police say the suspected gunman is connected to at least two other shootings earlier Saturday afternoon.

The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. Police say a 37-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot multiple times. He was reportedly involved in some sort of argument with the suspect.

Police say the suspect then got in his car and showed up 15 minutes later at a barbershop on Eastern Avenue, where he got into an argument with another man. That victim died after being shot multiple times.

“You hear us talk about this time and time again: petty, mindless, stupid disputes ending up with people losing their lives, and we have to be understanding of that and, again, grateful that our officer was here,” Scott said.

Harrison did not go into specifics on how detectives were able to determine the shootings are connected or a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
A judge delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, to have...
Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children
Investigators continue their search for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel”...
For months, Isabella’s family wanted to know what happened. Now they’re struggling with why.

Latest News

Police say the suspect is linked to three shootings that left two people dead and another...
Suspect killed by off-duty officer after opening fire at barbershop
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower
Before kickoff, a game day rally was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort for UH fans and alumni of...
Despite being away from the islands, Rainbow Warrior fans represent in Vegas
The drive-thru vaccine clinic is located in Aloha Stadium's Kamehameha Parking Lot next to the...
Hundreds of children roll up their sleeves in first drive-thru keiki vaccine clinic