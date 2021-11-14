Locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms possible Sunday

Moisture moving up over the state from the south and a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring the chance for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Sunday night. Widespread flooding is not expected, but any showers or thunderstorms that develop could produce localized or nuisance flooding. While a flood watch has not been posted, be prepared to use caution if a flood advisory is issued in your area.

The front itself is forecast to weaken as it approaches and then stall near Kauai, weakening into a trough that will remain near or over the islands for much of the coming week. That means we’ll likely have a wetter weather pattern with enhanced showers for several days. Winds will remain on the lighter side as the front slowly dissipates.

In surf, waves along north and west shores will remain in the small to moderate range as a reinforcing swell fills in into Sunday. Small background swells will keep surf from going completely flat on south shores. East shore surf will remain small through the week with the lack of trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.