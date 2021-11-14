Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms possible Sunday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moisture moving up over the state from the south and a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring the chance for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Sunday night. Widespread flooding is not expected, but any showers or thunderstorms that develop could produce localized or nuisance flooding. While a flood watch has not been posted, be prepared to use caution if a flood advisory is issued in your area.

The front itself is forecast to weaken as it approaches and then stall near Kauai, weakening into a trough that will remain near or over the islands for much of the coming week. That means we’ll likely have a wetter weather pattern with enhanced showers for several days. Winds will remain on the lighter side as the front slowly dissipates.

In surf, waves along north and west shores will remain in the small to moderate range as a reinforcing swell fills in into Sunday. Small background swells will keep surf from going completely flat on south shores. East shore surf will remain small through the week with the lack of trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The weakening front could bring localized downpours and isolated thunderstorms.
Rainfall to increase with cold front

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
A judge delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, to have...
Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children
Investigators continue their search for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel”...
For months, Isabella’s family wanted to know what happened. Now they’re struggling with why.

Latest News

The weakening front could bring localized downpours and isolated thunderstorms.
Rainfall to increase with cold front
Satellite imagery shows a cold front approaching from the northwest.
Showers to increase as weakening front approaches
Tracking possible heavy pockets of rain for Sunday into Monday
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Monday forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend along with enhanced showers as a front dives more south