Hawaii Island police identify 22-year-old killed following crash in South Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the man killed following a crash in South Kona on Saturday morning.

Officials said 22-year-old Kevin Kanoaimipono Gladden of Captain Cook died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. north of the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Napoopoo Road.

Police determined that Gladden was driving south when his vehicle crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck a white waste management pickup truck head on.

Officials said Gladden was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Waikoloa man, and his 36-year-old passenger from Kailua-Kona, were also taken to the hospital where they were treated and later released.

Police said they believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to 13 at this time in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story may be updated.

