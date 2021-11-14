Tributes
Flood watch issued for all islands

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:59 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch is in effect for all Hawaiian islands until 6 a.m. Monday as two weather systems increase the potential for excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said heavy rainfall could cause streams to overflow and increaes runoff, which could inundate flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas.

Urban and more populated areas may get more significant flooding and property damage.

A cold front and upper level trough are moving into the western islands, while a southerly wind flow over the eastern half of the state is pulling up tropical moisture from the south. The resulting slow-moving shower bands will increase the threat for flash flooding.

Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not attempt to cross fast flowing water on foot or in a vehicle. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued in your area.

