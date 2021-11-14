The ‘Blessed Express’ rolls on as Max Holloway takes home win against Yair Rodriguez

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Blessed Express” was back on track in Las Vegas.

Max Holloway pulled no punches in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event, as the Waianae native secured a victory via unanimous decision over Yair Rodriguez.

The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 48-47, 48-47, all in favor of Holloway, the number 1 ranked UFC featherweight fighter.

It was a clash of styles, as Holloway leaned on his boxing prowess, while Rodriguez, the 3rd ranked featherweight in the UFC, focused on kicks to Holloway’s legs.

But in the end, Holloway’s striking ability was enough to sway the judges to his corner.

In a post-fight interview, Holloway praised his opponent’s abilities, calling Rodriguez “a beast” and “a dangerous man.”

The bout was widely seen as a precursor for who would get the next chance in a featherweight title against current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Halloway’s last fight against Volkanovski was for the featherweight title during UFC 251 in July 2020.

Volkanovski won via split decision.

