Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
DOH said COVID cases associated with King’s Chapel were identified as a cluster on Monday, with...
DOH raises alarms after at least 36 COVID cases linked to Kauai church
Investigators continue their search for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel”...
For months, Isabella’s family wanted to know what happened. Now they’re struggling with why.
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
The huge mural can be seen on South King and Pensacola Street.
Native Hawaiian surfing legends honored in large mural in Honolulu

Latest News

Prayers continue for missing college student, 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He disappeared from...
Vigil held for missing college student Brendan Santo
Lab testing / file image
1 additional COVID death reported in Hawaii, pushes death toll to 977; 81 new infections confirmed
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood watch issued for all islands
Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on...
1 killed, 1 injured in car blast at hospital in Liverpool, England