$40 million restoration of a Kauai bridge completed after three years

Hanapepe River Bridge prior to the restoration project
Hanapepe River Bridge prior to the restoration project(Google Street View)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers going through Kauai’s historic Hanapepe Town will be routed onto the new Hanapepe River Bridge starting around noon Monday.

Since Oct. 2018, motorists were diverted onto a temporary bridge as crews worked to complete the Hanapepe River Bridge Replacement Project. About 80% of the project’s $40 million price tag was covered by federal funding. The state covered the remaining 20%.

The bridge, built in 1938, is key for drivers traversing the island’s main road, Kaumuali’i Highway, Route 50.

Once the new bridge is open, the temporary bridge will be removed starting next week. That job will last until Jan. 2022.

A blessing will be held at a later date in which the history of the bridge will be highlighted.

