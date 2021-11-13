Public comment sought on new Hilton Hawaiian tower with more than 500 rooms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hilton Hawaiian Village has filed for permits to construct a new tower facing Ala Moana Boulevard.

The skyscraper, which will add 515 more rooms, is set to be built in the lot formerly occupied by Kobe steakhouse. The land is zoned for buildings as high as 35 stories.

Developers said they are planning to begin construction in late 2024 or in 2025.

In addition to more guest rooms, the tower will also include a ground floor retail area, parking, pedestrian walkways and and a pool.

The Waikiki property currently has more than 2,800 rooms.

“This project will add needed capacity within the visitor area of Waikiki, and will also enhance Park’s commitment to Oahu by creating quality jobs for local families during construction and after the new hotel tower opens its doors,” said Jonathan Fuisz, senior vice president of Investments at Park Hotels and Resorts.

A virtual EIS public scoping meeting will be held via zoom on Monday at 5:30 p.m., click here for the link.

Public comments on the project are due by Dec. 8.

