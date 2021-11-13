Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Union calls off strike against Kaiser Permanente after tentative agreement reached

Following the new contract, the union will now have to work with its membership to vote to...
Following the new contract, the union will now have to work with its membership to vote to ratify the agreement.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii health care workers union has canceled their strike against Kaiser Permanente after a tentative 4-year national agreement was reached on Saturday.

Kaiser Permanente said a agreement was made with the Alliance of Health Care Unions, which includes the Unite Here Local 5 union in Hawaii.

The union had planned to strike beginning Nov. 22, but it has since been canceled. The demonstration would have included nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers and impacted 20 Kaiser Permanente facilities in Hawaii.

In a statement, Kaiser said the tentative agreement maintains industry-leading wage and benefit packages for Alliance-represented employees. 

Following the new contract, the union will now have to work with its membership to vote to ratify the agreement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
A judge delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, to have...
Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children
HPD
Honolulu police launch investigation into shooting, robbery in Keeaumoku area

Latest News

The huge mural can be seen on South King and Pensacola Street.
Native Hawaiian surfing legends honored in large mural in Honolulu
DOH said COVID cases associated with King’s Chapel were identified as a cluster on Monday, with...
DOH raises alarms after at least 36 COVID cases linked to Kauai church
Lab testing / file image
81 new COVID cases reported in Hawaii, pushes total infections to 85,709
Investigators continue their search for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel”...
For months, Isabella’s family wanted to know what happened. Now they’re struggling with why.