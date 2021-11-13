Union calls off strike against Kaiser Permanente after tentative agreement reached

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii health care workers union has canceled their strike against Kaiser Permanente after a tentative 4-year national agreement was reached on Saturday.

Kaiser Permanente said a agreement was made with the Alliance of Health Care Unions, which includes the Unite Here Local 5 union in Hawaii.

The union had planned to strike beginning Nov. 22, but it has since been canceled. The demonstration would have included nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers and impacted 20 Kaiser Permanente facilities in Hawaii.

In a statement, Kaiser said the tentative agreement maintains industry-leading wage and benefit packages for Alliance-represented employees.

Following the new contract, the union will now have to work with its membership to vote to ratify the agreement.

