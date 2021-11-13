Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

For months, Isabella’s family wanted to know what happened. Now they’re struggling with why.

By Allyson Blair
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Biological family members of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua said Friday they are heartbroken and angry after learning about new allegations about what the 6-year-old allegedly endured at the hands of her adoptive parents, including being kept in a dog cage.

They also said the allegations are fueling their fight to get Isabella’s siblings back in their custody.

“This is a child. How can you do something like that?” said Lana Idao, Isabella’s biological aunt.

Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl

“You know, if you weren’t happy ... bring her back. Give them to the next person. They will give her the love and comfort. You know, it’s just frustrating, frustrating.”

Alena Kaeo, another aunt, said she’s struggling to understand the “why.”

“What was their reasoning behind having having the girls? I really don’t know. But if they had loved my nieces the way they claim to have, they would have never done any of this,” she said.

As more horrific details about the case are revealed, the head of Hawaii advocacy nonprofit Child and Family Service says parents should ask their kids what they’re hearing.

“In the day of social media, kids go on their phones. Say, ‘have you heard about that? What are you aware of? How do you feel about that?’ And as parents say, ‘wow I feel similarly. I’m upset, too,’” said Child and Family Service President and CEO Karen Tan.

In the days after the 6-year-old was reported missing, many of the search efforts included children.

As questions arise, Tan urged parents to give kids facts as simply as possible and don’t go into too much detail. She says kids will ask for more information when those questions come to mind.

“We as adults we feel like we should have all the answers and we don’t, especially in this situation,” said Tan. “I do encourage people to reach out. We have professional counselors that are there are ready and willing to talk and really get the support that families need.”

For help, call The Parent Line at 808-526-1222 or go to theparentline.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
On Tuesday, 2,400 people were hospitalized in Hawaii. It’s an all-time single day record for...
Despite declining COVID hospitalizations, a record number of patients fill medical centers
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Experts outline challenges prosecutors could face in murder case against adoptive parents

Latest News

During that same time period, health officials said 146 vaccinated people were hospitalized...
DOH: 93% of people who died from COVID in Hawaii this year were unvaccinated
Officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident in which one of the cars rolled over.
Multiple children injured following 2-vehilcle collision on H-2 Freeway
In addition to more guest rooms, the new tower will also include a ground floor retail area,...
Public comment sought on new Hilton Hawaiian tower with more than 500 rooms
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Like many cooks, I have family recipes in old cookbooks, on scraps of paper and I find new ones...
What the Tech: This app will help you keep all those precious family recipes safe