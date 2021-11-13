Tributes
Showers to increase as weakening front approaches

Satellite imagery shows a cold front approaching from the northwest.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Weather will remain dry for most of Saturday, an approaching cold front will increase the chance for showers, including locally heavy rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two by Sunday.

The front is now about 350 miles to the northwest. High clouds ahead of the front are already streaming over the state, with the light windflow now coming from the southeast for the eastern half, and from the south-southwest for the western half.

The weakening front is forecast to be near Kauai Sunday and Sunday night, bringing more rain to the Garden Isle and an increased chance of showers for the rest of the islands. Shower bands also could form ahead of the front as it draws up abundant moisture from the south. No widespread heavy rain is expected, but be prepared for local downpours and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.

Weather may remain on the wetter side through the middle of the week as the front stalls and weakens over the central islands. Trade winds should gradually build back in by Thursday, which could blow back some of the remaining moisture over windward areas, with drier conditions to follow.

In surf, a moderate northwest swell will decline very slightly through the day before another similar swell arrives for north and west shores Sunday, but surf will remain below advisory levels. Very small long-period swells are expected to keep some small surf for south-facing shores, while east shores will also remain small due to the lack of trade winds.

