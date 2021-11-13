Superheroes make a surprise visit at Iolani School’s vaccine clinic for keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort make COVID shots more accessible to keiki ages 5 to 11, Iolani School hosted a vaccine clinic on campus Friday.

The school partnered with Safeway and administered over 400 doses.

As part of the special vaccine event, keiki were greeted with a balloon arch, Iolani cheerleaders and various superheroes, including Wonder Woman.

Along with their inoculation, each child also received a balloon and gift bag with an assortment of toys, stickers and snacks.

Iolani School said a vaccine clinic will also be held on Saturday with appointments open to the public.

About 200 slots are still available.

To make an appointment,

