Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Our keiki deserve it’: Calls grow for tougher sentencing in child murder cases

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Isaac and Lehua Kalua are both charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing their adoptive daughter 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.

Normally, a second-degree murder charge in Hawaii carries a penalty of life in person with the possibility of parole.

However, an enhanced sentencing applies to children 8 years old and younger. Therefore, the Kaluas face a life sentence without parole.

“I feel that it’s a just punishment, especially when we’re talking about young children who are defenseless,” said advocate Nonohe Botelho.

Botelho has been fighting for tougher penalties for murderers since her son Joel, an all-star quarterback for Castle High School, was gunned down in Kaneohe in 2011.

She believes that killing a child, no matter the age, should be a first-degree murder charge — that carries an automatic life sentence without parole.

“We need support we need people to come and testify. We need a public outcry on this because we cannot sit back anymore or watch children die at the hands of their foster parents, their parents or any adult,” Botelho said.

“Our community needs it, and our keiki deserve it, we are supposed to protect them,” said another advocate, Kimberlyn Scott.

Scott’s daughter Charli was pregnant when she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend Steven Capobianco on Maui in 2014.

She too wants Hawaii’s law amended to make it an automatic first-degree murder charge if you kill any child. It’s the same penalty as if you kill a law enforcement officer, judge or prosecutor.

“Whoever did this to her. They deserve to be penalized to the fullest extent of the law, and that works as a preventative as well because it shows that we take this seriously as a community and we won’t tolerate it,” Scott said.

“Forty-two other states have children on their first-degree murder law, we do not,” said Botelho.

Botelho said they hope to have a bill ready by January for next year’s legislative session.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
On Tuesday, 2,400 people were hospitalized in Hawaii. It’s an all-time single day record for...
Despite declining COVID hospitalizations, a record number of patients fill medical centers
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Experts outline challenges prosecutors could face in murder case against adoptive parents

Latest News

Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
UH fans are out in force in the Ninth Island as the Warriors prepare to take the field.
Go Bows! Thousands of UH fans flock to Ninth Island for match-up against Rebels
Officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident in which one of the cars rolled over.
Multiple children injured following 2-vehicle collision on H-2 Freeway
As more details emerge on the Isabella Ariel Kalua muder case, child advocates continue to...
‘Unbelievable’: Advocates say Isabella’s placement in adoptive home raises serious questions