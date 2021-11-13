Officers arrest Honolulu police sergeant accused of sexual assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police sergeant was arrested Thursday night for sexual assault.

Police documents show that officers booked 46-year-old Sgt. Kennison Lee at around 6:30 p.m.

Additional details were not released.

The Honolulu Police Department had stripped Lee, a former HPD corporal, of his police powers back in 2018 when he was arrested on suspicion of sex assault.

Charges for the current case are pending and Lee is now on desk duty.

An HPD spokesperson said Lee has 21 years of service.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.