Native Hawaiian surfing legends honored in large mural in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After weeks of painting, a local artist has completed a large mural honoring two Native Hawaiian surfing legends.

Kamea Hadar and his team with Pow! Wow! recently finished the mural that features Carissa Moore and Duke Kahanamoku, who are both Olympic gold medalists.

Moore is the first-ever woman to win gold in Olympic surfing, bringing home the prestigious medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July. She is also a five-time world surfing champion.

Kahanamoku on the other hand is best known for popularizing surfing, having become an ambassador for the sport. He was also the first Native Hawaiian to win gold in swimming at the Stockholm 1912 Olympic Games.

The artistic tribute can be seen on the side of a building on South King Street and Pensacola Street.

Hadar said they used 12 gallons of primer, 20 gallons of various paints and 9 gallons of clear coat.

