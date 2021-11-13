Tributes
Multiple children injured following 2-vehilcle collision on H-2 Freeway

Officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident in which one of the cars rolled over.
Officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident in which one of the cars rolled over.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said multiple children between the ages of 6 to 19 were injured following a crash Friday on the H-2 Freeway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the crash happened at around 2:25 p.m. near the Ka Uka off-ramp.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident in which one of the cars rolled over.

Officials said a 16-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 14-year-old boy, 8 year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were transported with minor trauma.

EMS said the driver of other vehicle refused any further medical treatment and was not transported.

Details on what led to the crash were not disclosed.

This story will be updated.

