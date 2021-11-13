Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of brutally beating girlfriend pleads not guilty

Andrew Hopkins appearing from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Andrew Hopkins appearing from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waialae man pleaded not guilty Friday to the brutal beating that left his girlfriend in a medically-induced coma.

Andrew Hopkins, 26, was ordered to stand trial in January for the kidnapping and assault of Lisa Miranda.

Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’

Her family said last week she was breathing on her own again, but was still hospitalized. Their newborn Charlie, suffered a fractured skull.

Hopkins is also charged with assaulting three officers.

His bail is set at $750,000.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
On Tuesday, 2,400 people were hospitalized in Hawaii. It’s an all-time single day record for...
Despite declining COVID hospitalizations, a record number of patients fill medical centers
A judge delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, to have...
Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children

Latest News

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.
‘Our keiki deserve it’: Calls grow for tougher sentencing in child murder cases
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
UH fans are out in force in the Ninth Island as the Warriors prepare to take the field.
Go Bows! Thousands of UH fans flock to Ninth Island for match-up against Rebels