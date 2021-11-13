Man accused of brutally beating girlfriend pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waialae man pleaded not guilty Friday to the brutal beating that left his girlfriend in a medically-induced coma.

Andrew Hopkins, 26, was ordered to stand trial in January for the kidnapping and assault of Lisa Miranda.

Her family said last week she was breathing on her own again, but was still hospitalized. Their newborn Charlie, suffered a fractured skull.

Hopkins is also charged with assaulting three officers.

His bail is set at $750,000.

