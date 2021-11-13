Kalihi center tries to fill great need for hungry families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long food distribution lines that we saw during the height of the pandemic last year may be gone, but the need for food is still great.

“My kids are too young and I’m worried they might end up in the hospital,” said Elsa.

Beside fears of covid, a mother Hawaii News Now spoke with says she’s still waiting for this month’s $1,100 dollar SNAP benefit and the center’s executive director Joni Chun says she’s not alone.

“We are starting to see folks who are starting to say that their benefits may be delayed, but we haven’t really concluded what the real root of the problem is,” said Chun.

The Department of Human Services says it’s ‘experiencing delays and difficulties in reaching our Processing Centers to complete SNAP renewals’ as it addresses the ‘unprecedented volume of recipients.’

Meanwhile, the Center is holding a food drive this Saturday to help people like Elsa and Kenneth and Pikake Costa. The Costa’s stayed home during the pandemic to watch their three children only to see their food and electricity bills shoot up.

“Worried that we might not have enough food on the table if the electric goes out, the cable goes out. The domino effect. It’s one after another.

The Center typically serves up 50 families, but Chun says demand for food tripled last year and it’s still double pre-pandemic levels.

“We need to be bring in more food and expenses trying to fill that need,” said Chun.

Recent surveys show 48% of Hawaii families with children are food insecure. Chun says that means they’re going hungry or not getting enough nutrition.

“They might have food, but it’s the quality of food. They are eating ramen a whole lot. You know the cheap stuff,” said Chun.

Those long food distribution lines of 2020 are gone, but need in communities like Kalihi is still there and that’s why each Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2pm, clients can come to pick up goods for their shelves.

“It’s okay. It’s really okay to ask for help,” said Pikake Costa.

The drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive at the Susannah Wesley Community Center on 1117 Kaili Street is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

