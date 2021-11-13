Go Bows! Thousands of UH fans flock to Ninth Island for match-up against Rebels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior Football team is back on the road, preparing to take on the UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It’s a match-up that’s drawn draws thousands of Hawaii fans to Vegas.

Making the trip to Vegas for this match-up is a longstanding tradition that’s been disrupted because of the pandemic. For many Hawaii fans, this is their first trip back to the Ninth Island since COVID.

“We got a big group. There’s over 20 of us,” said UH fan Kevin Martin.

“Our group is just so excited to be here. Especially after not being able to see a UH game in so long in person so particularly this year it’s very special for us.”

Super-fan Fuchsia Yamashiro says she’s been to more than 60 UH road games.

She actually attended UNLV for college, but says her loyalty was always to the Bows.

“Even as a UNLV student I sat in the UNLV student section with all my Hawaii gear and all my friends that are from Hawaii and we repped UH hard,” said Yamashiro.

“At this game it doesn’t matter if you haven’t seen a single Hawaii game this year you know Hawaii is in town. So everyone just like me wants to feel a little bit of home so UH is in town.”

At the California Hotel, UH logos can be seen wherever you look.

Hotel General Manager Andre Filosi says he’s grateful to have that important Hawaii business back.

“At the Cal it’s like being home because everywhere you look it’s people from the islands. And I can’t just say enough good things about the most amazing guests in the world,” he said.

Ahead of the big game, fans were at the hotel picking up their tickets and rally towels. Along with being back in the Ninth Island, many say they’re looking forward to watching the Bows play in the brand new Allegiant Stadium ― which is also home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Playing in an NFL stadium will be special for them. I know they’re fired up,” said UH Athletics Director Dave Matlin.

