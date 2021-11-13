DOH raises alarms after at least 36 COVID cases linked to Kauai church

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said a COVID cluster of at least 36 cases linked to a church on Kauai poses an “imminent health threat.”

Officials are urging the congregation of King’s Chapel in Nawiliwili to participate in virtual services and to avoid in-person church activities until the cluster is contained.

The state said anyone who attended the church’s Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event or youth group activities are encouraged to get tested for COVID.

DOH said COVID cases associated with King’s Chapel were identified as a cluster on Monday, with cases dating back to Oct. 31.

Health officials said the cluster has increased from 16 cases when first detected, to 36 COVID cases as of Friday. These infections include four secondary cases in household contacts.

Those infected range in age from those under 2 years old to over 60, officials said.

The state said it expects more cases to be identified as the investigation and testing continue. Officials added that the cluster indicates that transmission has spread beyond the immediate King’s Chapel congregation.

Meanwhile, the DOH said Kauai’s case counts are the highest per capita in the state and have risen over the last two weeks.

Officials urge people to wear masks indoors, social distance, avoid crowds and wash hands regularly. Anyone who feels sick or believes they are coming down with a cold should not go to work or school.

For more information on COVID testing on Kauai, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.