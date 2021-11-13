Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOH raises alarms after at least 36 COVID cases linked to Kauai church

DOH said COVID cases associated with King’s Chapel were identified as a cluster on Monday, with...
DOH said COVID cases associated with King’s Chapel were identified as a cluster on Monday, with cases dating back to Oct. 31.(Audrey McAvoy | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said a COVID cluster of at least 36 cases linked to a church on Kauai poses an “imminent health threat.”

Officials are urging the congregation of King’s Chapel in Nawiliwili to participate in virtual services and to avoid in-person church activities until the cluster is contained.

The state said anyone who attended the church’s Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event or youth group activities are encouraged to get tested for COVID.

DOH said COVID cases associated with King’s Chapel were identified as a cluster on Monday, with cases dating back to Oct. 31.

Health officials said the cluster has increased from 16 cases when first detected, to 36 COVID cases as of Friday. These infections include four secondary cases in household contacts.

Those infected range in age from those under 2 years old to over 60, officials said.

The state said it expects more cases to be identified as the investigation and testing continue. Officials added that the cluster indicates that transmission has spread beyond the immediate King’s Chapel congregation.

Meanwhile, the DOH said Kauai’s case counts are the highest per capita in the state and have risen over the last two weeks.

Officials urge people to wear masks indoors, social distance, avoid crowds and wash hands regularly. Anyone who feels sick or believes they are coming down with a cold should not go to work or school.

For more information on COVID testing on Kauai, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
Kennison Lee was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Honolulu police sergeant arrested for sex assault
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
A judge delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, to have...
Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children
HPD
Honolulu police launch investigation into shooting, robbery in Keeaumoku area

Latest News

The school partnered with Safeway and administered over 400 doses.
Superheroes make a surprise visit at Iolani School’s vaccine clinic for keiki
During that same time period, health officials said 146 vaccinated people were hospitalized...
DOH: 93% of people who died from COVID in Hawaii this year were unvaccinated
The Costa's say they're grateful for the help from Susannah Wesley Community Center in Kalihi.
Long lines for food have abated, but Kalihi center is still seeing great need from families
DOH: 93% of people who died from COVID in Hawaii this year were unvaccinated
DOH: 93% of people who died from COVID in Hawaii this year were unvaccinated