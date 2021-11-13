DOH: 93% of people who died from COVID in Hawaii this year were unvaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent Health Department report underscores what health officials have said all along: Vaccines are highly effective in reducing COVID hospitalizations and death.

The state said since January, 36 fully vaccinated people have died in Hawaiii.

That compares to 447 unvaccinated people who have died.

Put another way, 93% of this year’s COVID deaths were among those who did not get the vaccine.

DOH said in analyzing breakthrough cases between Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, researchers found fully vaccinated people up to 59 years old were 34 times less likely to die of COVID than unvaccinated people. Meanwhile, fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 60 were nine times less likely to die.

During that same time period, health officials said 146 vaccinated people were hospitalized compared to 1,659 unvaccinated individuals were hospitalized.

“Vaccines work. More than 1 million Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are well-protected against hospitalization and death,” said state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

“Breakthrough infections are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective, but this new data mirrors national studies that show vaccinated people are well-protected against COVID-19.”

Health officials continue to encourage those age 5 and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families.

