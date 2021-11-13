Tributes
81 new COVID cases reported in Hawaii, pushes total infections to 85,709

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Saturday reported 81 COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s count since the beginning of the pandemic to 85,709.

The state did not confirm any additional fatalities, as Hawaii’s death toll from the virus remains at 976.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,395 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 39 were on Oahu
  • 13 on Kauai
  • 10 on Hawaii Island
  • 16 on Maui

There were also 3 residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 83.5% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

