3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

