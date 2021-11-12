Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

While City Council continues to advance bill to raise hotel room tax, many unknowns still loom

Counties would be able to impose its own additional hotel tax of up to 3%, bumping the total...
Counties would be able to impose its own additional hotel tax of up to 3%, bumping the total hotel room tax to more than 13% per night.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:08 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While a plan to raise the hotel room tax on Oahu continues to advance at the City Council, some members are pushing back amid unknowns as to how the funds will be used.

The council said part of the revenue made from increasing taxes will go toward the embattled rail project. But how much tax to collect or how much will go to the rail has not yet been determined.

Because of this uncertainty, three councilmembers voted against Bill 40 on Thursday.

As City Council advances bill to raise hotel room tax, revenue could help pay for rail

The measure is intended to raise the Transient Accommodations Tax up to 3% to cover some of the city’s operating expenses, which also include maintaining its parks and beaches.

So far, the city and HART still don’t know what they need, meaning the numbers are blank in the bill.

“I support the TAT, but until I can see numbers from HART and know how much will be allocated, I will not support this measure” said Ewa Beach Councilmember Augie Tulba.

“I am very disappointed that this rail project is again hamstringing our legislative process,” said Windward Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

The city and HART said they are waiting for experts to determine a more accurate estimate for how much the project needs.

The city’s managing director said he expects to have those numbers soon along with an estimate of the rail’s financial shortfall.

Meanwhile, other counties have already finalized their 3% surcharges.

The governor had approved the restructuring of the Transient Accommodations Tax back in April.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
A stream in Waipio smelled like beer. An investigation into a strange spill ensued.
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’

Latest News

Out of the 29 veterans honored, four were WWII Nisei soldiers. The oldest is 102 years old and...
Some of WWII’s oldest veterans honored in ceremony at Kaimuki nursing facility
The federal government has designated Maui County as a natural disaster area because of drought...
Despite emergency proclamation for Maui drought, some say more needs to be done
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
Monday forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend along with enhanced showers this weekend; heavy pockets