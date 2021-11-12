Tributes
US Postal Service honors and recruits veterans

USPS honors and recruits veterans.
USPS honors and recruits veterans.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Veterans Day, post offices are closed, but the work behind the scenes keeps going to get ready for the busy holiday rush.

The postal service is making an extra effort to honor and recruit those with military service.

Nixon Galan is Supervisor of Distribution Operations and a 26-year veteran of the Navy.

“Just like being in the military, mission is always first,” he said.

Rodney Tauvela was a marine for more than 11 years and he’s now a USPS manager for the agency with a long history of recruiting veterans, reservists and their family members.

“When I got out of the military because I was a veteran and a disabled veteran at that, they opened up the test for me to be inducted into the postal service,” said Tauvela.

550 people work at the USPS main processing facility near Honolulu’s airport and more than 100 are veterans

“As long as we all served. We all have that connection and it is a bond that is hard to break,” said Galan.

The pandemic doubled the volume of letters and packages coming through here so USPS is looking to add 275 entry level positions and 350 seasonal workers.

“The post office is a great organization,” said Galan.

On the Veterans Day holiday, these veterans salute their comrades.

“The sacrifices that we made past and present cannot be overlooked,’ said Tauvela.

Despite pressures of the pandemic, these veterans are here to deliver.

