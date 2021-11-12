These ‘Surfing Moms’ help one another in the waves ― and on the shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfing isn’t just a sport. For new moms suffering from postpartum depression, riding waves is a much-needed outlet.

“I need something to take care of me,” said Dr. Amelia Borofsky.

Borofsky recalled the time when she felt overwhelmed, alone, tired and stressed with her newborn at home.

“I was so incredibly isolated and panicked as a new mom,” said Borofsky.

Borofsky knew the rush of surfing removed the anxiety, but she always wrestled with the question of who would watch the baby?

Across town, Anna Shoemaker and Dr. Elizabeth Madin ― also mothers ― came up with the idea of a support group called “Surfing Moms.”

Madin belonged to a chapter in Australia and founded the group in Kailua on Oahu in 2018.

“I remember going around the neighborhood and posting flyers and asking people if they wanted to come and join me for a group that I was starting next week,” said Madin.

Shoemaker, who also suffered from postpartum depression says she was at her wits’ end when she thankfully discovered the group through Madin.

“I wish I had found the group earlier because I would have known then that you can take care of yourself and come back and be 100% refreshed for your kids,” said Shoemaker.

The way the group works is simple. Moms plan a meet-up and take turns watching their kids in between surf sessions.

“One mom theoretically gets the first hour to sunscreen her kids, then set them up on beach and then go surf. If you get there on time, you can get 40 or 45 minutes of surf in,” said Shoemaker.

“Those interested fill out forms and agree to a number of safety rules. At the meet-ups, for each group, we usually have a flag up on the beach so moms can find us and we wear hats so we’re easy to find. We also have first aid kits,” said Madin.

Since “Surfing Moms” started on Oahu, this year it expanded to Honolulu and California and just became a non-profit. Their motto: “A surfing mom is a happy mom.”

“Having the children see moms not just looking after everyone else, but also taking care of themselves and doing something that’s not just drinking coffee but to do something a little adventurous, a little wild, pushing yourself and not just seen as just a mom is very important,” said Madin.

“I’m already looking forward to Friday to hang out with those moms again who support me. I know that sounds really self centered, but there’s nothing else like it,” said Shoemaker.

‘Surfing Moms” say dads are also welcome to tag along, too!

For more information on how to join “Surfing Moms,” listen to the latest episode of the “Muthaship” podcast for free.

