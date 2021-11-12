Study: Near-Earth asteroid with Hawaiian name could actually be Moon fragment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The near-Earth asteroid Kamooalewa could actually be a piece of the Moon, according to a new study.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment.

Researchers say most of the near-Earth objects in our solar system came from between Mars and Jupiter. But now it looks like Kamooalewa actually broke off from the Moon.

They say they’re not sure how that happened but that they’re doing research to find out more.

The asteroid is about the size of a Ferris wheel (about 190 feet in diameter) and gets as close as 9 million miles from Earth.

Kamooalewa was discovered by the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in 2016.

