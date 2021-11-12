Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Study: Near-Earth asteroid with Hawaiian name could actually be Moon fragment

A near-Earth asteroid with a Hawaiian name could actually be a piece of the Moon, according to...
A near-Earth asteroid with a Hawaiian name could actually be a piece of the Moon, according to a new study.(Addy Graham/University of Arizona)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The near-Earth asteroid Kamooalewa could actually be a piece of the Moon, according to a new study.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment.

Researchers say most of the near-Earth objects in our solar system came from between Mars and Jupiter. But now it looks like Kamooalewa actually broke off from the Moon.

They say they’re not sure how that happened but that they’re doing research to find out more.

The asteroid is about the size of a Ferris wheel (about 190 feet in diameter) and gets as close as 9 million miles from Earth.

Kamooalewa was discovered by the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
A stream in Waipio smelled like beer. An investigation into a strange spill ensued.
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
Workers said they are striking over wages and concerns about staffing shortages, which they...
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser health care workers set strike date for later this month

Latest News

Hawaii Island police are asking the public for help in a cold case murder investigation that...
Police have a suspect in the 1978 murder of a California woman on Hawaii Island
On Veterans Day, post offices are closed. But the work behind the scenes keeps going to get...
Every day (even on holidays) these veterans deliver for the US Postal Service
On Tuesday, 2,400 people were hospitalized in Hawaii. It’s an all-time single day record for...
Despite declining COVID hospitalizations, a record number of patients fill medical centers
The Litter-Robot is one of the greatest inventions for cat owners ever. It does the dirty work...
What the Tech: The robots (really!) for that techie on your list who has everything