Some of WWII’s oldest veterans honored in ceremony at Kaimuki nursing facility

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:35 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of Veteran’s Day, a nursing facility in Kaimuki held a ceremony Thursday to honor 29 retired service members for putting their lives on the line for our country.

Among those honored at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were four Nisei soldiers — with oldest veteran, Edward Ikuma, being 102 years old.

As part of the ceremony, active service members sang “Go for Broke” to honor the WWII soldiers who fought with the 100th battalion of the 442nd infantry regiment.

“The 100th infantry battalion was later nicknamed the ‘Purple Heart Battalion’ due to its extraordinary high number of casualties. The purple heart is awarded to service members wounded or killed in action,” said Lynn Heirakuji, president of Nisei Veterans Legacy.

“The 100th, 442nd would go on to become the most highly decorated military unit of its size and length of combat service in WWII.”

Korean War, Vietnam War and WWII veterans who passed away also received posthumous honors.

