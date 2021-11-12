Sister of former Hawaii woman missing in California seeks custody of children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sister of a former Oahu woman who went missing in California earlier this year is seeking custody of her children.

May “Maya” Millete, a mother of three, was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan. 7. Her body has not been found, but she is presumed dead.

Her husband Larry Millete is accused of her murder and remains jailed.

Their three children are currently being cared for by Larry Millete’s parents. But Maya Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, wants custody of the three kids.

A judge on Wednesday delayed a custody decision, but is allowing Drouaillet to have visitation rights.

