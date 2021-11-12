On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the latest on the federal probe into ex-city prosecutor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Why is it taking so long for federal prosecutors to move forward with the case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro?

In this episode, HNN’s Lynn Kawano breaks down the latest on the case and explores one of the many topics that investigators are zeroing in on.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.