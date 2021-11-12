Tributes
Tributes
On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the latest on the federal probe into ex-city prosecutor

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Why is it taking so long for federal prosecutors to move forward with the case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro?

In this episode, HNN’s Lynn Kawano breaks down the latest on the case and explores one of the many topics that investigators are zeroing in on.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

