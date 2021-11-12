Tributes
Open House: Kama’aina lifestyle home in Manoa and newly renovated corner unit in Honolulu

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, this Kama’aina charmer, built in the early 1900′s and renovated in 1989, awaits you in this beautiful lower Manoa neighborhood. Kick back and enjoy this Kama’aina lifestyle home featuring 2 family rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and spacious dining room. Embrace yourself in the delightful Manoa Valley breeze while relaxing on the front porch. Within minutes from Punahou School and the UH President’s residence, you’ll be able to entertain with family and friends at the nearby Manoa Marketplace and its eateries, boutiques, coffee shops, and casual living farmers market. Schedule your private showing today!

Next up, chic, modern, private! This beautifully renovated, spacious corner-end unit offers an open floor plan with spectacular panoramic views of the Honolulu skyline. Enjoy the island breezes overlooking the expansive breathtaking views of the city, ocean, and mountains from your wrap around lanai! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and full bathrooms! Tastefully remodeled with custom cabinetry, granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom wood bar top, recessed lighting, porcelain tile flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Academy Tower is a secured building with a pool, sauna, barbeque area, and resident manager. Come experience the privacy and see what you’ve been looking for!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

