Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman

FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in Bayport, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020. A Long Island man has been arrested for making a death threat against Garbarino who voted for $1.2-trillion infrastructure package, police said, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021.(James Carbone | James Carbone/Newsday via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested for making a death threat against a Republican congressional member who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure package, police said.

Kenneth Gasper, 64, was arrested Wednesday for a telephoned death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Police said Gasper made the phone call Monday over a vote by Garbarino that Gasper “did not agree with.”

Gasper called Garbarino’s district office, cursed at the staff member who answered and called Garbarino a RINO, an insult that stands for “Republican in name only,” according to the criminal complaint. Gasper warned that if he saw Garbarino on the street he would kill him, the complaint says.

Gasper, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested on a charge of aggravated second-degree harassment. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charge. There was no answer at a phone listing for Gasper.

Garbarino, who was elected in 2020 after longtime congressional member Peter King announced his retirement, was one of 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package Nov. 5.

The 13 defectors have been attacked by fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, over their vote. Republican leaders have been largely silent on the attacks.

Garbarino told the New York Post that “misinformation” spread by his House colleagues, as well as conservative pundits, has put the members’ safety at risk.

“There are members of Congress that are fundraising off of their misinformation and attacking us, and it’s causing us to get death threats on the other side,” he said.

While the infrastructure vote appears to have led some opponents of the legislation to threaten lawmakers, death threats against elected officials were already on the rise.

The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, J. Thomas Manger, told The Associated Press in September that his department was seeing thousands more threats against lawmakers than just a few years ago.

Manger predicted that authorities would respond to close to 9,000 threats against members of Congress in 2021.

Police planned a news conference about Gasper’s arrest later Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Police continue search of property for 6-year-old’s remains after arrests of adoptive parents
On Saturday, her family said they received a call saying she may have died after falling off a...
Family of woman who died while vacationing in Hawaii searches for answers
The rocks below the contaminated creek have been coated with a gray slime, apparently...
A stream in Waipio smelled like beer. An investigation into a strange spill ensued.
On Tuesday, 2,400 people were hospitalized in Hawaii. It’s an all-time single day record for...
Despite declining COVID hospitalizations, a record number of patients fill medical centers
Officials said these incidents started at around 2 a.m. and ended about four hours later.
Police arrest man accused of going on early-morning crime spree across Oahu

Latest News

Travis McMichael's attorney Jason B. Sheffield, center, questions Glynn County Police...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning, officer says
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
Crews began filming for “Hocus Pocus 2” in Rhode Island on Oct. 18, 2021. Filming is expected...
Production is underway for ‘Hocus Pocus 2'
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency