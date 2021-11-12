Honolulu police launch investigation into shooting, robbery in Keeaumoku area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an investigation into a shooting and robbery in the Keeaumoku area early Friday.

Police closed off a portion of Kinau Street, between Makiki to Lunalilo streets, for the investigation.

Emergency Medical Services said no injuries were reported.

Police officials have not provided further information, so details are limited at this time.

