Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 976 after 5 new fatalities reported

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported five additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 976.

The state also confirmed 138 new COVID infections.

The new infections brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,628.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,428 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 61 were on Oahu
  • 21 on Kauai
  • 29 on Hawaii Island
  • 13 on Maui
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also 12 residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 83.5% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

