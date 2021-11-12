Tributes
Forecast: Light winds persist through the weekend, rain expected on Sunday
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A light wind pattern will continue, east to southeasterly wind flow will hold through Saturday. A weak cold front will approach the islands from the northwest this weekend increasing moisture and instability from Saturday night through Sunday. Expect higher chances for showers across the state as background winds become more southerly, increasing the potential for heavy rainfall from Saturday evening into Monday morning. Drying trends are forecast from late Monday through Wednesday as more stable trade winds return to the region.

Back to back swells are due into north and west shores starting Friday afternoon, the bigger swell is due late Saturday into Sunday with near advisory level wave heights. South and east shores will remain small.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Forecast: Juicy cold front with heavy rain heading in for the weekend